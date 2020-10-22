These Composting Mistakes Are Thwarting Your Good, Green Efforts

Think of it this way: Whatever you recycle will transform its nutrients to be reused to feed soil. If you recycle food scraps that are not organic, or items that have been chemically treated, your compost will, in turn, be chemically treated and poison the soil. Gonzalo Samaranch Granados, founder of the Mestiza de Indias farm in Yucatan, teaches those who subscribe to his fruit and vegetable farmbox delivery about the importance of composting only organic materials. Otherwise, as he explains, the effect contrasts the motive because you end up creating more waste.

Even though it can be difficult, try to compost only organic produce. Fortunately, certified-organic, pesticide-free produce is often well-labeled and easy to find. But if you can only find one, look for “pesticide-free” signage even more so than “organic” labels. As long as the produce is free of chemicals, it’s good to include in compost.

