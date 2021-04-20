These Are the Best and Worst States at Recycling (and Why), According to This Study

Whether it’s due to nature tourism or the proximity to Canada (which, FYI, does way better than we do at recycling), Maine wins the recycling race, according to data in the "50 States of Recycling" report, with a whopping 72 percent recycling rate. Other states included in the top 10 include Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota, and Michigan. Of the 10 states with the highest recycling rates for PET bottles and aluminum cans (PET stands for polyethylene terephthalate—a recyclable material) nine of them have a “bottle bill” and curbside recycling infrastructure. A “bottle bill” is another name for container deposit law or deposit-return system (DRS). A bottle bill “requires a minimum refundable deposit on beer, soft drink, and other beverage containers in order to ensure a high rate of recycling or reuse,” according to BottleBill.org.

Additionally, “eight of the top 10 recycling states have some of the highest landfill disposal costs on a per ton basis,” says Sara Axelrod, director of sustainability at Ball Corporation. “Policymakers must combine smart recycling and waste management policy such as DRS, landfill bans, EPR (extended producer responsibility), or disposal costs with investment in local infrastructure to support a system that incentivizes real circularity.”

In essence, governmental agencies in these top-recycling states have a more robust handle on their recycling initiatives, thus influencing both consumers and businesses to recycle.