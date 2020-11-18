This Secret Amazon Storefront Is Full of Eco-Friendly Home Products

Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly storefront is a curated marketplace for the site’s most sustainable products in categories like apparel, beauty, electronics, and health and household. To be featured, products must fulfill at least one environmental certification from Amazon’s partner organizations, including programs from Fairtrade International, the Rainforest Alliance, and Energy Star. Amazon has even developed its own certification program called Compact by Design, which is awarded to products that remove excess air and water from their production process, thereby reducing their carbon footprint.