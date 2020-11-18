This Secret Amazon Storefront Is Full of Eco-Friendly Home Products

Maintaining an eco-friendly home is a multilayered process, entailing everything from switching up your cleaning routine to changing the way you shop. Thankfully, a new initiative from Amazon makes sustainable living a whole lot easier: The retailer has unveiled an entire section devoted to eco-friendly products, and it’s full of must-haves for every home.
Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly storefront is a curated marketplace for the site’s most sustainable products in categories like apparel, beauty, electronics, and health and household. To be featured, products must fulfill at least one environmental certification from Amazon’s partner organizations, including programs from Fairtrade International, the Rainforest Alliance, and Energy Star. Amazon has even developed its own certification program called Compact by Design, which is awarded to products that remove excess air and water from their production process, thereby reducing their carbon footprint.
Though these certification processes are rigorous, Amazon has managed to round up thousands of Climate Pledge Friendly picks that are as easy to shop as any other item on the website. Keep reading for six of the best sustainable home products you can buy through the section, and check out even more Climate Pledge Friendly household items here.
Reviewers say these hypoallergenic wipes function as everything from baby wipes to the perfect portable cleaning solution. They’ve received Amazon’s Compact by Design certification, and to activate them, all you have to do is add water.
This sleek wooden charging station was deemed by the Forest Stewardship Council to support responsible forestry, helping to maintain healthy forests for future generations. The multi-device organizer keeps bulky powerstrips out of sight and houses up to five smartphones or tablets in its removable divider slots.
A Compact by Design-certified product, this tried-and-true castile soap can be used to clean just about anything, from your hair to your next load of laundry. A little goes a long way, so a two-pack should last you for ages.
This Amazon best seller has been deemed Climate Pledge Friendly by the Carbon Trust, which provides certifications to products that have reduced their carbon footprint year after year. The Echo Dot is made from 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastics, 100 percent post-consumer recycled fabric, and 100 percent recycled die-cast aluminum.
This plant-based detergent was engineered to leave the sweatiest, smelliest workout clothes squeaky clean. It’s received more than 3,900 five-star ratings, and it holds Amazon’s Compact by Design certification.
This three-piece set from Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day boasts the best of the brand’s classic cleaning products, including dish soap, hand soap, and a multi-surface cleaner. Cruelty-free and biodegradable, the set has been certified by Ecologo as reducing the environmental impact of the products’ life cycles.