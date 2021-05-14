The $15 Anti-Slip Hack That Keeps Mattress Toppers and Couch Cushions in Place

If you have a sofa or a mattress that doesn't feel comfortable enough, the easiest way to add an extra layer of plushness would be to slide on a mattress topper, a supportive seat cushion, or another memory foam pad. The downside, of course, is that you'll risk it slipping around so much, you might get up from a completely different side of the bed or the couch than when you sat down. Thankfully, you won't have to keep readjusting these extra cushions every five minutes—Amazon shoppers have discovered a trick to preventing cushion slippage, and it costs as little as $15.