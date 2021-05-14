The $15 Anti-Slip Hack That Keeps Mattress Toppers and Couch Cushions in Place
If you have a sofa or a mattress that doesn't feel comfortable enough, the easiest way to add an extra layer of plushness would be to slide on a mattress topper, a supportive seat cushion, or another memory foam pad. The downside, of course, is that you'll risk it slipping around so much, you might get up from a completely different side of the bed or the couch than when you sat down. Thankfully, you won't have to keep readjusting these extra cushions every five minutes—Amazon shoppers have discovered a trick to preventing cushion slippage, and it costs as little as $15.
By using a slip-resistant mat, specifically Gorilla Grip's anti-slip gripper pad, Amazon reviewers say they've been able to hold down their topper or couch cushion so well, it made them ″love their couch again.″ The pad currently has more than 7,600 ratings and comes in multiple sizes to fit everything from a twin bed and an armchair to a futon and a California king bed.
To use the Gorilla grip pad, all you have to do is place it between your mattress topper and your bed (or couch cushion and couch frame) and the slip-resistant material on the pad will hold onto the cushion to keep it in place. Although the Gorilla Grip pad comes in various sizes, you can also easily cut it into the shape you need, making it a versatile tool to hold down other items in the house you don't want to slide around—like that porcelain vase or your favorite decorative candle on your nightstand.
Reviewers who have a slippery mattress topper said this gripper pad was one of the best purchases they've made. "I have a memory foam topper for my mattress, and I must be an Olympic-level sleeper, because that thing would move at least 6 inches every night," one wrote. "I had to pull it back onto my bed each morning. Enter this product… My topper has slid exactly 1 inch in a week! Best sleep I've had in months. My pillows aren't sliding down behind the topper, my bed doesn't look like a waterfall, and I can safely say this is one of the best purchases I should have made ages ago."
Another said it saved them "thousands" by avoiding the need to buy a completely new sofa. "Solved an issue I've had for years with my sectional," the shopper wrote. "The chaise lounge type section is separated into two cushions and the lower half was sliding out terribly whenever we laid on it… I was considering buying a new sectional (a waste because ours is only a few years old). When I saw this product I didn't have much hope, but since it was only a couple bucks I bought it. It's life-changing! Works perfectly and fixed the issue entirely."
