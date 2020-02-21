Over 3,600 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Plush Memory Foam Bath Mat

Image zoom amazon.com

While you've probably spent a lot of time picking out a stylish shower curtain and ultra-fluffy towels, the one item in your bathroom that’s easy to ignore is your bath mat. But seeing as how it’s the first thing you touch as you get out of the shower—not to mention the fact that you use it every day—it is definitely a household product that requires a little bit of thought.

Sure, all bath mats will prevent you from slipping as you exit the tub, but some of them are designed with added style, comfort, and functionality in mind. One option that Amazon customers say stands out amongst the crowd is the Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat.

Not only is it made velvety microfiber material that is super soft on your feet, but it also boasts a plush memory foam interior for added comfort. What’s more, the bath mat features PVC dots on the bottom to keep the mat in place and prevent any slipping or sliding. It’s even machine washable and dryable, so cleaning it is a breeze.

Aside from being soft and cozy on their feet, customers also love how absorbent the bath mat is and how quickly it dries. “The best bath mat I've ever owned,” raved one shopper. “It has a wonderful cushion, is very absorbent, and is easy to clean. It is also lightweight and appears to be quite durable. It certainly beats rag mats I've owned in the past.”

“It's like floating on a cloud with the memory foam,” said another. “It doesn't slip, it's very plush and appears to be very high quality. I haven't washed it yet, but it doesn't look like it will need to be washed much anyway because it doesn't have the furry texture that traps debris like other rugs.”

With 14 different colors and eight sizes to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a style that fits your bathroom’s size and aesthetic. And if you aren’t fully satisfied with your purchase, the brand offers a lifetime warranty, so you can easily get a refund or a replacement mat.

Interested in giving the bath mat a try for yourself? Join the thousands of Amazon shoppers who are already obsessed with the bathroom essential and shop one for yourself below.

To buy: From $9; amazon.com.