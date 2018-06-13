The Genius Alarm Clock That Turned Me Into a Morning Person

I used to use my iPhone alarm to wake up in the morning. Problem was, I'd awake with a start to the annoying beeping, instantly stressed out. Fortunately I've discovered a much more soothing way to rise in the morning: the Sensorwake Trio, an innovative game changer that only looks like an old school alarm clock.

The clock, which has been recognized as one of Google’s “Top Inventions To Change the World,” offers a gentle, three-minute wake-up call by engaging three of my senses. First, it diffuses the scent of my choice throughout my room via an aromatherapy pod from France. One minute later, a blue light (mimicking natural sunlight) comes on. Two minutes later, a preprogrammed melody plays until I tap on the touch-screen, ready to greet the day.

With 11 scents to choose from (including latte, peppermint, pine, and orange juice), and five different songs, this alarm clock allows you to customize your ideal wake-up call. Each aromatherapy capsule can be used up to 30 times, and all of the ingredients are naturally derived. Plus, the fragrance moves through a dry diffuser, eliminating sticky liquids and oils, and resulting in an aroma that's fresh, not overbearing.