The Genius Alarm Clock That Turned Me Into a Morning Person
I’ll never use my iPhone alarm again.
I used to use my iPhone alarm to wake up in the morning. Problem was, I'd awake with a start to the annoying beeping, instantly stressed out. Fortunately I've discovered a much more soothing way to rise in the morning: the Sensorwake Trio, an innovative game changer that only looks like an old school alarm clock.
The clock, which has been recognized as one of Google’s “Top Inventions To Change the World,” offers a gentle, three-minute wake-up call by engaging three of my senses. First, it diffuses the scent of my choice throughout my room via an aromatherapy pod from France. One minute later, a blue light (mimicking natural sunlight) comes on. Two minutes later, a preprogrammed melody plays until I tap on the touch-screen, ready to greet the day.
With 11 scents to choose from (including latte, peppermint, pine, and orange juice), and five different songs, this alarm clock allows you to customize your ideal wake-up call. Each aromatherapy capsule can be used up to 30 times, and all of the ingredients are naturally derived. Plus, the fragrance moves through a dry diffuser, eliminating sticky liquids and oils, and resulting in an aroma that's fresh, not overbearing.
I have to admit, I was a bit hesitant the night before I tried my Sensorwake Trio for the first time. I'm a heavy sleeper, and I wasn't entirely convinced that a light scent and peaceful music could do the job (I set a few backup alarms just in case). Come morning, however, I was pleasantly surprised to wake up to the subtle smell of peppermint and a soothing piano riff instead of my jarring iPhone alarm. Although I've only made a simple change to my day, it has served as an important reminder to be gentle with myself. This alarm clock is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter for $59, which seems like a small price to pay for a more peaceful start to my day.