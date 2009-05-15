Pots, Planters, and Window Boxes
Small Garden Planter
Featuring a traditional English-weave design, this cast-stone planter comes in eight finishes, from aged limestone to antique bronze.
To buy: $59.25, accentsinthegarden.com for info.
Aged Herb Pot
Weathered to look like a charming flea-market find, this petite terra cotta gem is perfectly suited for a sunny windowsill.
To buy: $8, anthropologie.com.
Low Terra Cotta Box
This planter has the powdery finish of aged terra cotta but is actually made of molded resin, which is resistant to chips and cracks.
To buy: $24, jamaligarden.com.
Blossom Window Box
Made of Versatex, a moisture-proof vinyl, this window box is guaranteed not to rot, looks just like wood, and can even be painted. It fits standard-size windows (from 24 inches to 108 inches wide) and can also be custom ordered.
To buy: from $80, flowerwindowboxes.com.
Small Silver Pot
Each of these one-of-a-kind earthenware pots is fired three times to solidify its finish. The metal-alloy glaze is carefully hand-painted with a fine horsehair brush, creating a watertight seal and a striking shine.
To buy: $36, conranusa.com.
Galvanized Window Box
Made of galvanized, powder-coated bronze sheeting, this oil-rubbed window box (available in six sizes) will weather the elements without staining your home’s siding.
To buy: from $30, hooksandlattice.com.
Shell Garden Pot
- This fine replica of an antique garden fixture is made from a lightweight, weather-resistant combination of pummeled marble, rock, and resin, which naturally encourages the growth of moss and lichen.
- To buy: $300, pennoyernewman.com.
- See all Daily Finds