Pots, Planters, and Window Boxes

By Kelley Carter and Kate Parker
Updated June 21, 2013
Accents in the Garden
Find the ideal vessel to show off your flowers and plants.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Small Garden Planter

Accents in the Garden

Featuring a traditional English-weave design, this cast-stone planter comes in eight finishes, from aged limestone to antique bronze.

To buy: $59.25, accentsinthegarden.com for info.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Aged Herb Pot

Anthropologie

Weathered to look like a charming flea-market find, this petite terra cotta gem is perfectly suited for a sunny windowsill.

To buy: $8, anthropologie.com.

3 of 7

Low Terra Cotta Box

Jamali Garden Supplies

This planter has the powdery finish of aged terra cotta but is actually made of molded resin, which is resistant to chips and cracks.

To buy: $24, jamaligarden.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Blossom Window Box

Flower Window Boxes

Made of Versatex, a moisture-proof vinyl, this window box is guaranteed not to rot, looks just like wood, and can even be painted. It fits standard-size windows (from 24 inches to 108 inches wide) and can also be custom ordered.

To buy: from $80, flowerwindowboxes.com.

5 of 7

Small Silver Pot

Conran

Each of these one-of-a-kind earthenware pots is fired three times to solidify its finish. The metal-alloy glaze is carefully hand-painted with a fine horsehair brush, creating a watertight seal and a striking shine.

To buy: $36, conranusa.com.

6 of 7

Galvanized Window Box

Hooks & Lattice

Made of galvanized, powder-coated bronze sheeting, this oil-rubbed window box (available in six sizes) will weather the elements without staining your home’s siding.

To buy: from $30, hooksandlattice.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Shell Garden Pot

Pennoyer Newman
  • This fine replica of an antique garden fixture is made from a lightweight, weather-resistant combination of pummeled marble, rock, and resin, which naturally encourages the growth of moss and lichen.
  • To buy: $300, pennoyernewman.com.
  • See all Daily Finds
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kelley Carter and Kate Parker