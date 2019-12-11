6 Skin-Irritating Plants You Should Avoid Touching (Besides Poison Ivy)

Image zoom That rule—"If it’s three, let it be!"—isn’t just for poison ivy. Closely-related poison oak, which has rounder, oak-shaped leaves that can occur in groups of three or five, carries an oil called urushiol on all parts of the plants (leaves, stem, roots, flowers) and can bond to the skin in about a minute. It can also adhere to clothing and tools, so wash all of your gardening gear if you suspect contact. Poison sumac is in the same family, though its pointed-oval leaves are found in groups of seven or 13. Getty Images

When you’re out in the woods, you know the drill: Beware those low-lying plants with the three pointy leaves—that poison ivy can get you! Anyone who’s had to treat one of those itchy, weepy rashes knows to keep a better eye out next time they’re on a hike.

But not all plants that are poisonous or irritating are as well known, and depending on how sensitive your skin is, there might be quite a few seemingly innocuous plants that can cause irritation, rashes, or worse. In fact, there are hundreds of species of poisonous plants in the United States, though most won’t evoke as swift of a reaction as poison ivy.

“There are several different ways that plants can irritate us,” says gardening expert Melinda Myers, author and host of The Great Courses How to Grow Anything series. Some have skin irritants on the surfaces of leaves or stems that can cause rashes and other reactions; in others, the surface of the plant is fine, but the sap that leaks out when you snap a stem can cause problems. Others are allergens for only some people, and a subset of those need sunlight to catalyze an allergic reaction in people with a sensitivity. Whatever the root of the reaction, it’s worth it to use caution to avoid irritated skin, eyes, and more. Here are six common plants you should never touch, besides poison ivy.

