Plus, where to find cuttings for sale and how to avoid PPP imitators—yes, really.

Here's How to Care for a Pink Princess Philodendron—if You Can Get Your Hands on the Internet-Famous Plant

The pink princess philodendron is on the list of most-wanted indoor plants for houseplant collectors, thanks to its beloved heart-shaped, waxy leaves with streaks of bright pink. They are so beloved, actually, that cuttings for the PPP (that is how plant lovers refer to it) cost upward of $100.

But is the pink princess philodendron worth the cost? Let's dive into why this type of philodendron costs so much, where you can actually purchase one, and how to take care of it if you manage to bring one home.

Why Is the Pink Princess Philodendron So Expensive?

The short answer is because it's rare. Although it's a cultivar of Philodendron Erubescens, which is relatively common, pink variegation in philodendrons doesn't happen on its own that often. To produce the coveted mottled pigment, it must be grown from tissue culture. Even so, not every batch will result in a bright pink splash. Because the plant can not be reliably propagated to guarantee pink variegation, even if the mother plant is already heavily variegated with pink, most growers won't risk spending the time and money on trying to mass-produce them.

Not to mention, social media fame has increased the demand and price. A quick search on Instagram under the hashtag #pinkprincessphilodendron will result in tens of thousands of posts of the pink beauty. With such a mass following, the price for the pink princess philodendron keeps driving up.

Where Can You Buy a Pink Princess Philodendron?

Unfortunately, you are not likely to come across a full pink princess philodendron for sale at your local garden center. These plants are typically sold via cuttings at specialty nurseries or from resellers on Etsy or Facebook marketplace selling part of their collections.

Although it may be tempting to order a pink princess philodendron cutting from a reseller, remember, most of the sellers are hobbyists and not necessarily trained in horticulture. They are not likely to guarantee the product or reimburse you if the plant gets damaged during shipping. If you are going to order online and spend a significant amount of money on shipping, purchase from an experienced grower.

Also, beware of imitation plants. The pink Congo philodendron is often marketed as a PPP. It has solid pink leaves that will eventually revert to all green, unlike the pink princess philodendron, which, generally, keeps a balance of pink and green variegation.

Pink Princess Philodendron Care

Fortunately, the pink princess is a Philodendron erubescens, which means you can follow the general care instructions for the plant. Philodendrons, in general, are easy to care for plants. The pink princess can grow up to two to three feet tall as a houseplant if you follow these care tips: