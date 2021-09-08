Start with a plan.

Just because you're not hiring a landscape designer doesn't mean you should skip advance planning altogether. In fact, not having a professional to guide your project is all the more reason to engage in careful advance planning.

"Think carefully about how you'd like to use your outdoor space, or how you already use it: Do you need a path to the front door?" asks Mary Jane Duford, gardening blogger and creator of Home for the Harvest, who has landscaped several properties on a budget. "What about an outdoor sitting area? Would some privacy hedging or shade trees make a big difference? Get outside and start dreaming about your outdoor space, so you can put together a solid plan," she adds.

Once you've developed a rough outline of your plans, begin researching costs. Knowing approximately what the price tag will be for various elements of your project can help you eliminate wishlist items that simply don't fit the budget, says Duford.