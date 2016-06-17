8 Plants That Repel Bugs and Mosquitoes

If you tend to spend long summer evenings hanging out on the patio or in the backyard, keeping bugs and mosquitoes at bay is probably a top priority. For pest control that will actually make your outdoor space look better, consider adding a few plants that repel mosquitoes. Whether you introduce pots of fragrant lavender around the perimeter of your patio or start planting citronella grass in your garden, these multi-tasking plants are both pretty and serve a purpose. For the best effect, be sure to position the plants as close as possible to the sitting area. Some lavender planted across the yard likely won't help, but adding a few pots of lavender to your outdoor dining table could do the trick. Once you've stocked up on the plants that repel bugs and mosquitoes, below, arrange them carefully to maximize their bug-repelling potential.

