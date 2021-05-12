These Breathable Bamboo Gardening Gloves Fit ‘Like a Second Skin’ but Still Protect Your Hands
Even if you weren’t born with a green thumb, the fake it ‘til you make it motto can always be adopted while you work your way towards one. Investing in rich fertilizing soil, choosing the most resilient plants, and reading up on tips from the pros are just a few of the steps you can take to set yourself (and your garden) up for success.
Since looking the part helps, too, you’ll want to add a comfortable and durable pair of gardening gloves to your arsenal. Just like thumbs, all gardening gloves are not created equal—but we’re especially keen on this $14 pair that’s won the approval of thousands of shoppers.
With more than 3,600 five-star reviews and 8,000 perfect ratings backing them up, Pine Tree Tools’ Gardening Gloves are one of the best-selling pairs across all of Amazon.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
Since they’re made from a breathable bamboo material, the gloves are designed to absorb sweat and keep your hands cool while you dig into the earth. But what makes them stand out is the snug yet comfortable fit that feels “like a second skin,” according to shoppers.
“These are so form-fitting and flexible that I can tie my shoes while I'm wearing them,” said one. “They are simply the best gardening gloves I've ever used, good for weeding, digging, raking, and pruning. For bramble handling you might need leather, but that is the only exception I can think of!”
Available in sizes small to XXL, the unisex gloves are even touch screen-friendly. And though gardening is the ideal escape from screen time, sometimes you need to check in with reality, and having these gloves on makes it easy since you don’t have to fuss with taking them off to use your phone.
“They’re light and comfortable yet hold up on tough jobs,” another person said. “You can work hard and never get clammy, sweaty hands. Another great feature is that you can use your touch screen without taking the gloves off.”
If developing a green thumb is your goal this summer, give yourself an edge—and keep your hands comfortably protected—by purchasing these Amazon shopper-approved bamboo gloves for just $14.