5 Trending Landscape Design Ideas That Will Give You the Best Yard on the Block

The concept of spending time outdoors on a daily basis is getting more and more popular, and people are paying more attention to the quality of their landscape design ideas and outdoor spaces, whether they’re patios, porches, rooftops, or traditional yards and gardens. The appeal of a well-groomed, curated outdoor space—for a backyard party, a starlight soiree, or any other open-air occasion—is almost universal, but as with anything else, trends come and go.

Landscape design trends may shift more slowly than, say, fashion trends, but they still change over time, especially as interior trends and general lifestyle preferences move in a particular direction. Fortunately, keeping up with landscaping trends for your next backyard update or your big patio project doesn’t necessarily require choosing a landscape designer (though one might help). These trends, predicted by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) based on member surveys and expertise, are doable on a large or small scale, depending on your landscaping budget and space.

Concrete fountains and glass garden globes aren’t as beloved now as they were a few years ago; if you want your yard to look as current as the rest of your home, keeping up with these landscape design trends can help guide you. Read on for the top landscape design trends of 2020, according to NALP, and take note: One of these ideas could be the concept that transforms your outdoor space this year.

Landscaping trends in 2020