10 Stunning Hydrangea Varieties You Need to Know About

Hydrangeas are some of the most popular outdoor plants to add curb appeal to a property or introduce beautiful blooms to a backyard—and it's not hard to see why. With oversized blooms that range from shades of ivory to magenta to lavender, hydrangeas create an eye-catching display. While certain hydrangea varieties are mainstays, there are plenty of other options to choose from. Here are 10 gorgeous hydrangea varieties you may not be familiar with yet, but you'll be so glad you added to your garden this year.