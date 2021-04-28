10 Stunning Hydrangea Varieties You Need to Know About
These beautiful hydrangeas will boost your home's curb appeal.
Hydrangeas are some of the most popular outdoor plants to add curb appeal to a property or introduce beautiful blooms to a backyard—and it's not hard to see why. With oversized blooms that range from shades of ivory to magenta to lavender, hydrangeas create an eye-catching display. While certain hydrangea varieties are mainstays, there are plenty of other options to choose from. Here are 10 gorgeous hydrangea varieties you may not be familiar with yet, but you'll be so glad you added to your garden this year.
Cherry Explosion
This hydrangea features copious amounts of large, long-lasting, bright cherry blooms. Cherry Explosion has a longer bloom window and performs well in a wide range of conditions and is an excellent addition to a low-maintenance garden.
Zones: 4 to 9.
Hydrangea L.A. Dreamin
Hydrangea L.A. Dreamin’ is a genuinely unique hydrangea macrophylla. It produces blooms in a multitude of show-stopping displays of pinks, blues, and everything in between. Hydrangea L.A. Dreamin’ is beautiful and versatile, looking great in both the garden or planted in a decorative container.
Zones: 5 to 10.
Seaside Serenade Newport
This showy rebloomer features a profusion of full mophead flower clusters that mature to a deep pink on very sturdy stems. Like the other hydrangeas in the Seaside Serenade Collection, Newport Hydrangea features stems, leaves, and flowers that are thicker and waxier, allowing the blooms to last up to three months, and they won't flop in windy or rainy weather. Newport reblooms from early summer until autumn and features a compact habit, allowing it to fit in both large and small-space landscapes.
Zones: 4 to 9
Seaside Serenade Bar Harbor
Seaside Serenade Bar Harbor is an arborescens variety of hydrangea, also known as a "smooth hydrangea." Bar Harbor produces many large white flowers and is perfect for smaller spaces as it only gets four feet tall and wide. Bar Harbor also has super sturdy stems, which allow it to hold up even in heavy rains.
Zones: 3 to 8
First Editions Berry White
First Editions Berry White Hydrangea is the most fabulous new panicle hydrangea (has cone-shaped clusters) on the market. This hydrangea features strong stems and intense fall color. It is a similarly sized to one of the bestselling panicle hydrangeas, Vanilla Strawberry, but has even stronger branches so it can hold those gigantic flowers on the tall plant.
Zones: 3 to 8.
Endless Summer Summer Crush
Endless Summer Summer Crush Hydrangea is the bestselling new bigleaf hydrangea currently on the market. It features large, intense deep pink-red blooms and only gets up to two to three feet tall and wide, which makes it perfect for containers or in the landscape. It's also one of the most cold- and heat-tolerant varieties of the Endless Summer collection.
Zones: 4 to 9.
Endless Summer BloomStruck
Incredibly heat- and cold-tolerant, Endless Summer BloomStruck Hydrangea is similar to Summer Crush in its consistent ability to bloom on old and new growth. It will produce beautiful blooms from early summer through fall. BloomStruck features deep blue-purple or deep pink flowers (depending on soil pH) with super-strong red stems and a smaller growth habit.
Zones: 4 to 9.
Let's Dance Can Do
Let's Dance Can Do Hydrangea creates flower buds along the entire length of the stem instead of only at the top like most bigleaf hydrangeas. That means flower buds are still possible in early summer, even if you get a late-season frost. The plant features delicate lacecap blooms in strawberry pink or lovely lavender, depending on the soil.
Zones: 4 to 9.
Limelight Prime
Limelight hydrangeas are known for their large blooms that gleam in full sun. The new Limelight Prime panicle hydrangea does everything better than the original Limelight,
from bud to bloom and beyond. It blooms earlier, with bolder, brighter flower color and even stronger stems. It's also a more practical, compact size and one of the easiest-to-grow hydrangeas you can plant.
Zones: 3 to 8.
Fire Light Tidbit
Fire Light Tidbit hydrangea is the tiniest, tidiest panicle hydrangea available. It reaches just two to three feet tall and wide, yet it packs tons of easy-care beauty into its small size. It features big, lush panicles of white mophead flowers that appear in early to mid-summer, nearly obscuring the textured green foliage. Its thick, sturdy stems help to create a neat, mounded plant that's fantastic in landscapes, flower gardens, and even in containers.
Zones: 3 to 8.