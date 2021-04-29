10 Mistakes You’re Making When Growing Your Own Food

Those first days of warmth in the spring seem to start a frenzy every year—we all get excited and run to the stores to buy plants and start a garden. But often, these plants so lovingly cultivated take a hit when a cold snap comes through or they are held in their pots too long before going out. There are also the gardeners who start their own seed way too early for the area in which they live. “The problem with all of these scenarios is that you start the season with plants that are already suffering,” says Joneve Murphy, farmer in residence at The Inn at Little Washington in Virginia, where she oversees multiple vegetable gardens, a dwarf cherry tree orchard, and a greenhouse.

Plants that stay in pots too long become leggy, starved, and root bound. Plants that go out too early can become stunted and even burned by the cold. Most will recover and you will get a yield, says Murphy, but it won’t be as high as if they had gone in at the appropriate time as healthy, happy plants.

The first way to fix this is to find out what zone you are in and look up your last frost date. (Try this handy tool from the National Gardening Association.) Most seed packets tell you how many weeks before that date to start your seeds as well as when to plant, says Murphy. It’s also a good idea to look at the temperatures required for the plants you are putting in. A tomato plant, for example, can survive outside until frost, but will only begin to thrive when nighttime temperatures are solidly in the 50s (or above).