The Garden Tools, Essentials, and Must-Haves Every Gardener Should Own

The bloom may have faded on your old planting gear, but we’ve dug up the gardening tools, equipment, essentials, and must-haves that will be the sharpest tools in your shed. Consider it your very own garden starter kit, with everything you need (with the help of a few gardening tips) to make your garden really grow. Whether you’re caring for outdoor plants or container gardening, this gear will have you covered—just don’t forget to water plants, too.

At the end of the day, having a shed (or even just a bucket) full of top-notch gardening tools won’t make or break your garden, but it does make weeding, seeding, fertilizing, and more a whole lot easier, especially if you actually enjoy using your gardening equipment. You’ll still need to give those greens a lot of TLC—without that, even the hardiest plant won’t thrive.

With a little effort, some steady attention, and the help of trusty garden tools, though, you’ll be able to nurture your greenspace into whatever you want it to be, whether that’s a vertical garden or an edible one. Just don’t get caught up in the rat race of gardening tools: Having great tools is important, yes, but that doesn’t mean you need the latest and greatest, or that you need to purchase a whole new set of tools every season.

If you’ve had the same long-handed shovel for years and it’s doing just fine, stick with it for as long as you can. (If it ain’t broke, right?) But if you’re just starting out in the world of plant care, stocking up on helpful essentials—think a hardy hose, an unbreakable trowel, and a sturdy set of gloves—might mean the difference between a successful foray and one that’s quickly abandoned. With a little investment in some solid garden tools, you’ll be enjoying blooms and fresh veggies or herbs in a snap.