How to Grow a Garden That Blooms All Year Round

Before you prep a garden bed or purchase a plant, you need to do your research. “I really think people should take time looking at public gardens and local private gardens for ideas that work in their specific area,” suggests Putnam. An easy way to begin your research is to choose appropriate plants for your region. Native plants, in particular, are good options because they are conditioned to survive in your area. Knowing what plants are hardy in your region will allow you to combine perennials, annuals, and container plantings for four-season color.

Visit garden centers and gardens at different times of the year to get a sense of blooming schedules, foliage color, and what particular plants you are interested in look like all year round.