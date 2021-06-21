10 Flowering Vines to Add Beauty (and Privacy) to Your Backyard

Clematis

Clematis is a favorite perennial vine because it scrambles up trellises and climbs over arbors and fences year after year, weaving a rich tapestry of color and texture. The Sparky series is an early-blooming clematis that embraces the season with fabulous, spiky flowers, and it's durable and easy to grow. This spring bloomer doesn't even need pruning-plant it on a trellis, railing, or other structure and enjoy the show. The vine is available in three colors: Sparky Pink, Sparky Purple, and Sparky Blue.

Zones: 5 to 8