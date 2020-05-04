5 Easy-to-Grow, Flowering Plants to Boost Your Home's Curb Appeal

With warmer weather just around the corner and many of us spending more time at home right now, it's no surprise we're looking for ways to spruce up our outdoor spaces—and that includes the front yard. From painting the front door to planting an eye-catching garden, let this be the year you boost your home's curb appeal.

One element that's sure to attract compliments from your neighbors: adding flowering plants. But since flowers can be a little more finicky than foliage, requiring just the right amount of light and water, we've rounded up several flowering varieties that are surprisingly easy to care for, according to the plant pros at Costa Farms. Choose those that are a match for your area's hardiness zone (look up your zone here) and you'll enjoy blooming plants all season, with as little maintenance as possible.

RELATED: 14 Smart Curb Appeal Ideas for Your Most Welcoming Home Yet