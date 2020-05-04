5 Easy-to-Grow, Flowering Plants to Boost Your Home's Curb Appeal
Get your front yard ready for summer.
With warmer weather just around the corner and many of us spending more time at home right now, it's no surprise we're looking for ways to spruce up our outdoor spaces—and that includes the front yard. From painting the front door to planting an eye-catching garden, let this be the year you boost your home's curb appeal.
One element that's sure to attract compliments from your neighbors: adding flowering plants. But since flowers can be a little more finicky than foliage, requiring just the right amount of light and water, we've rounded up several flowering varieties that are surprisingly easy to care for, according to the plant pros at Costa Farms. Choose those that are a match for your area's hardiness zone (look up your zone here) and you'll enjoy blooming plants all season, with as little maintenance as possible.
1
Black-Eyed Susan
With its sunny golden yellow petals, this flower will add vibrant color to your front yard. Plus, it's heat and drought resistant, and does well in sunny spots, so you don't need to worry about watering. If you have a yard that doesn't get much shade, this is one flowering plant that can take the heat.
Hardiness zones: 3-9
2
Daylily
Besides bringing a burst of yellow, orange, and red to your landscaping, the hardy daylily will withstand heat, drought, and even curious pets. Just plant them in full sun, in moist, yet well-drained soil. The big plus: they're known to bloom from spring until late summer, so your yard will look great all season long. And since they're perennials, they'll keep coming back for years.
Hardiness zones: 3-8
3
Hardy Hibiscus
When you want big, bold blooms that will keep coming back year after year, opt for hardy hibiscus (not to be confused with its close relative, tropical hibiscus). Producing large red, white, yellow, and pink flowers, hardy hibiscus shrubs do best in full sun, but can tolerate partial shade. Often admired for their dinner-plate-size blooms, these plants will be the talk of the town.
Hardiness zones: 5-9
4
Coneflowers
Poor soil? Infrequent rain? No problem. The resilient coneflower will thrive despite drought and sandy soil, so long as it gets enough sun. As its name suggests, this flower has a cone-shaped center surrounded by pink, yellow, or orange petals. Bonus: the coneflower also landed on our list of plants that are sure to attract butterflies to your garden.
Hardiness Zones: 3-8
5
Hydrangea
When it comes to show-stopping blooms, the hydrangea bush is a top choice. And luckily, it doesn't require a ton of care. Choose a spot that gets partial shade, and ideally you'll want rich, well-drained soil. You'll want to wait until the fall to plant a new hydrangea (which starts out as a root ball), but it will reward you with big, fluffy blooms each summer.
Hardiness Zones: 4-9