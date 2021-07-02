7 Curb-Appeal Landscaping Ideas for the Best-Looking House on the Block

It's easier than you think to add some seriously charming landscaping improvements to your front yard. Not only will these simple ideas make your house look more inviting, they'll also boost your home's curb appeal, whether you're looking to sell your home or not. These simple curb-appeal landscaping ideas will make your house the prettiest one on the street.

Add fresh mulch to your garden beds

Not only does mulch keep the weeds at bay, it also gives your garden beds a neat and orderly appearance. A darker color like black or brown also makes flowers, plants, and walkways pop. Just be careful and make sure you're not getting a mulch with manure incorporated, unless the beds are far enough away from your house. It smells terrible!

Get your lawn in shape

Great news, less is more when it comes to your lawn. Cutting grass too short and too often doesn't allow it to grow properly. Make sure you're using a sharp mower blade and only cut one-third of the grass blade. Also, if your grass is especially dry, avoid watering it during the intense afternoon heat—the water will evaporate before it can be absorbed!

Choose plants that are proportionate

Keep future growth in mind, but when you're planting bushes in front of your house, think about scale. Nothing looks sillier than small, separated bushes that look too small up against a house. Think about what will grow and complement the front of your home over time. A mix of heights and a variation of small trees and bushes always looks good.

Add planters to your entryway

A pop of color from flowers or grasses is the best way to welcome guests to your home. Make sure you're aware of the amount of sun these plants need to keep them thriving all summer long. To keep large planters from getting too heavy, pad the bottom of the planter with plastic or even the overturned plastic containers the seedlings came in.

Plant perennials

Sure, they might need a little more maintenance than annuals, but they'll save you money in the long run. Plus, you'll know what to expect year after year. These investment plants and flowers add tons of color and texture to your landscaping that only builds on itself over time. You'll be glad you put the work in.

Keep your walkway weed-free and welcoming

A one-to-one mixture of white vinegar and boiling water will give weeds on your walkway the boot. To keep them at bay, try adding smaller gravel or sand, or apply a thin layer of polymeric sand between the cracks. Follow the package instructions and don't skimp on the prep to ensure the best, most weed-resistant results.

Make sure it's well-lit