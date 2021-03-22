The 10 Best Raised Garden Beds for Planting Herbs, Flowers, Veggies, and More

Whether you're new to growing your own herbs or you're an experienced gardener, there are plenty of benefits to using a raised garden bed. One of the most notable advantages is that these elevated containers make it much easier for people with back pain or knee issues to tend to their crops without bending over. They also give you the flexibility to plant vegetables, flowers, and more nearly anywhere—even on patios.
Some of the most common materials for a raised garden bed are wood (especially cedar), plastic, and metal—but you'll also find affordable fabric planters that are super versatile. They're available in so many different styles, from tiered wooden structures to elevated carts with wheels that double as decor. And if you're tight on floor space outdoors, you can try vertical gardening with a six-foot-tall raised garden bed.
Since there are so many different types of garden beds on the market, we scoured the internet to find 10 top-rated raised garden beds that customers love. From a classic cedar raised garden bed to a self-watering planter, there are plenty of options on this list for any gardener's needs.
These are the best raised garden beds in 2021, according to reviews:
One thing to remember is that you'll probably need a lot of soil to fill up your raised garden bed, but the actual number of bags depends on the size of the container you choose. And if you're placing the planter somewhere besides a lawn (like a patio, for example), then you'll want to double-check if it comes with a bottom surface if it's not an elevated style. Some customers have been able to use materials like landscape fabric or cardboard as a layer between the ground and soil.
This tiered raised garden bed gives you three differently sized areas to grow vegetables, flowers, and other plants at various heights. The open-bottom structure is made of 100 percent fir wood that’s sanded down to prevent splinters. It’s easy to put together (one customer said it took “little effort”) because each piece connects with wooden plugs. “This was one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon,” one shopper wrote. “The finished product looks great in my backyard. I planted two tomato plants in the top tier, and one in the second tier flanked on each side with basil plants. On the lowest tier, I planted lemon cucumbers.”
Complete with drainage holes, wheels, and built-in storage, this raised garden bed from Best Choice Products has all of the features you could want. It even has an ergonomic handlebar that makes it easy to move around your backyard or patio as needed. The mesh storage shelf is perfect for storing watering cans and spare pots, while the two side hooks ensure your go-to gardening tools are always within reach. “I live in Jersey and wanted to be able to bring everything indoors if needed,” one customer wrote. “This was the only thing I found that met all criteria and wasn’t hundreds of dollars. Plus, it wasn’t wood that needs treating/staining, so it was pretty perfect.”
One of Wayfair’s top-rated garden beds, this elevated planter from Sol 72 Outdoor is a great choice for anyone looking for a rot-resistant wooden option. It stands 20 inches off the ground, which multiple reviewers say is the “perfect height” for gardening without bending over or kneeling. The cedar raised garden bed even comes equipped with drainage holes to get rid of any excess water. “Our property would not accommodate a typical in-ground garden, but we still wanted to grow some veggies,” said a shopper. “We purchased two of these raised garden boxes and have enjoyed them immensely… We have been pleased with how they have held-up through their first season, and look forward to more fresh veggies next year.”
With prices starting at just $25 for a two-by-two-foot planter, this fabric raised garden bed is easily the most affordable one on this list. It’s available in six different sizes, and customers love that they’re all very deep and fit plenty of soil. Plus, there’s no assembly required—all you have to do is unfold it and fill it with soil. “This is a great size for a small veggie garden,” one reviewer wrote. “It holds its shape well even when filled to the top, thanks to the extra support at the corners. I’m currently growing three types of lettuce, peas, radish, catnip, and chives. The thick cloth keeps the soil moist but not soggy.”
You can finally grow your own fresh herbs at home with VegTrug’s raised herb garden. It comes with an eight-pocket divider (plus fabric liners for each) so you can keep mint, basil, parsley, and more growing separately. Shoppers appreciate that the planter is very lightweight (just 17 pounds on its own) so they can move it indoors when it’s freezing out, but others say it’s still durable enough to hold up “just fine through several storms.” Even a beginner gardener successfully grew herbs with the raised garden bed: “I live in a townhome with a small patio out back and wanted to try growing herbs for the first time,” they wrote. “The eight interior pockets are nice and roomy for lots of herbs and veggies, and I love the shelf below—great for showing off small containers of flowers or storing gardening tools.”
Anyone with small living areas knows that vertical storage is key to maximizing space—and that stands true for gardening, too. That’s why customers love Outland Living’s vertical garden bed which they say creates a “wall of color” in their backyards. The space-efficient planter stands six feet tall and has four 27-inch bins that are spacious enough for flowers and veggies alike. They’re placed at a slight angle, which allows each plant to receive enough sunlight and water from the cascading drainage system. “We replaced a hodgepodge of pots growing tomatoes and herbs on our lanai with this planter,” said a reviewer. “It is easy to assemble, sturdier than we thought it would be, and looks great.”
Remembering to water your plants might not be one of your top priorities, and that’s exactly what makes Glowpear’s raised garden beds so special. These self-watering planters have a built-in reservoir so your plants can take water whenever they’re thirsty. It’s easy to keep an eye on the water level, too. The miniature size can be used both indoors and outdoors, but it’s also available in wall-mounted and larger planter options. “I have been looking for a planter for my deck [that] is attractive and raised so the entire bottom isn’t on the ground,” one customer wrote. “These fit the bill perfectly and are self-watering, which is an added bonus. Planted fresh herbs and some flowers and absolutely love them!”
Over time, this steel raised garden bed from Veradek will develop a distinct, rust-colored patina finish that will look lovely in any yard. It arrives as raw steel, but you can either let it weather naturally or speed up the process with a mixture of white vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, and salt. (The brand has a step-by-step video on the product page that you can reference.) Customers love that the four-by-four-foot structures are sturdy, attractive, and long-lasting. Just keep in mind that assembly will likely require two people. “Wow! What a find,” a shopper wrote. “These look custom and match the visual style of other more expensive options we found on the market.” They added that they were able to create dimension with the containers that “helped take [their] flat space to the next level.”
Instead of having no clue how to organize your plants, opt for this raised bed with a convenient grid that helps you plot out your garden. It can be put together without tools, and the entire process only takes a few minutes—just slide the vinyl boards into the posts. Customers love that the separate sections help them keep track of which plants are which and that you can even customize the number of dividers you use. “The grids make organizing and separating plants easy and attractive,” one shopper wrote. Another added: “I’ve been gardening for 30+ years and absolutely love this raised bed. I have purchased a similar product made of wood, and this far surpasses the quality, the sturdiness, and the look.”
If you’re looking for something a little different than the square and rectangle options above, try this hexagon-shaped raised garden bed from Sunnydaze. It has an industrial appearance thanks to the ridges throughout its galvanized steel frame, which helps with durability through all weather conditions. Reviewers even say the raised garden beds are a “conversation starter” that earns them compliments from their neighbors. “I purchased two of these galvanized steel beds to grow onions and garlic,” one shopper wrote. “The hexagon shape gives me added space to move around, and the extra height makes it easier on my back for planting and weeding.”