How to Choose the Best Outdoor Plant Pots, According to an Expert

"It's helpful to always consider what the intended usage is for the pot," says Stephanie Horton, the professional plant consultant behind Instagram account @botanicalblackgirl. "Are you interested in container gardening, or is this strictly ornamental? We can then determine how much wiggle room we have (or don't have) as it pertains to size." For example, potted vegetables require closer attention to the space and depth, while ornamental plants will allow you to "lean more on the aesthetics and style of your pot versus the efficiency needed with veggies and herbs."