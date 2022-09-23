7 Outdoor Plants That Smell Amazing

Walking up a beautifully landscaped path is made more impressive when all your senses are invoked—including scent. "What's really interesting is that no two flowers can have the same scent because of the diversity of their compounds and their distinctive interactions," says Stephen McFarlane, regional landscaping manager of Sandals Resorts. "In addition to adding color and beauty to a garden, fragrant flowers can uplift a mood, increase levels of positivity, and reduce stress—essentially, aromatherapy."

Here are McFarlane's seven top picks for outdoor plants that smell amazing. An added bonus: many of these plants also attract wildlife, from birds to butterflies to bees, creating an elaborate ecosystem in your backyard.