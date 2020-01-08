West Elm Is Selling Live, Trendy Plants Now—Including the Fiddle Leaf Fig

Image zoom bloomscape.com

If you’re a plant parent—outdoor plants, succulents, high-maintenance plants, whatever—you likely think about adding to your plant collection often. If one plant is great, two is even better, right? You’ll know you’ve gone full plant parent when you have a whole assortment of plants in your home, and you’re still looking for more.

When that itch for a fresh plant baby gets too strong to resist—or if you’re venturing into caring for a plant for the first time—it’s time to figure out where to get your new greenery. If you’re fine with any type and a spider plant is just as good as a fiddle leaf fig, you can pick up a new piece of green from the nursery or shop around the corner. If you have a very specific plant in mind, though, you probably won’t be able to find it just anywhere.

There are plenty of places where you can buy plants online, but there’s also a new option: West Elm. As of January 7, West Elm is now selling live plants online. Through a partnership with Bloomscape, a direct-to-consumer online plant shop, West Elm is offering five types of plants—fiddle leaf figs, philodendron heartleafs, ribbon plants, monsteras, and ponytail palms—in three different pot colors. (All pots are made of recycled plastic.)

Shipping is free, and prices start at $35 for the smaller philodendron heartleafs and ribbon plants and go to $195 for a fiddle leaf fig. Each plant arrives fully planted, so all you have to do is remove the packaging and put the plant in its new spot.

RELATED: This Might Be the Most Genius Place to Store Your Plants in Winter

There are quite a few places to buy plants online, but this new offering from West Elm makes creating a new room or look in one order—or organically incorporating a potted plant into your space—easier than ever. Instead of clicking between sites, you can get your furniture and accessories (including a few live ones) with one transaction. Once you’ve added all the ingredients for your dream space into your cart and ordered, all you have to do is sit back and await the delivery of everything you need to refresh your room—and learn how to water plants.