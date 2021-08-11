7 Spectacular Ferns You'll Want to Add to Your Houseplant Collection

Maidenhair Fern

So delicate and beautiful, its stems and leaves feel much more fragile than other types of indoor ferns—and they totally are. This might be one of the more temperamental varieties of ferns. It needs just the right amount of everything. It can't handle direct sunlight, but needs enough indirect light to keep it thriving. It also needs to be regularly misted or kept in a humid room like a bathroom and doesn't thrive in temps below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. But if you can provide the right environment, this fern will reward you with an elegant, leafy display.