Target Just Launched a New Plant Collection With Hilton Carter—Here Are 5 Favorites Under $30
We've been scrolling through plant pro Hilton Carter's flora-filled Instagram account for years, so when we heard that he was teaming up with Target to create a line of plant products, we reached for our wallets. Luckily, with most of the items reasonably priced at less than $30, you can stock up on ceramic pots, watering cans, and plant misters for less than the price of a fiddle leaf fig tree. In addition to a propagation station, a terrarium, and wall-mounted planters, the collection offers more than 20 varieties of faux plants, from ponytail palms to philodendrons, so even those of us who don't have Carter's level of plant prowess can fill our homes with greenery. Here are five of our affordable favorites from the new collection.
A Display-Worthy Terrarium
The ideal home for small, humidity-loving plants, this gold terrarium will spark conversation when set out on a side table, shelf, or countertop. Kids and adults alike will love watching plants grow inside this mini tabletop greenhouse.
Everlasting String of Hearts Plant
Hanging plants make a room look lush, but watering them (especially if you have to pull out a ladder) can be a challenge. An easy solution: order faux plants that look remarkably similar to the real deal.
Wall-Mounted Planter
Let your houseplants double as wall decor with this modern stoneware planter. Fill it with tiny succulents, and let a string of pearls plant spill over the edge for added interest.
Amber Glass Plant Mister
If your plant collection includes any tropical varieties, it's time to invest in a plant mister. A daily spritz of water will help keep orchids, philodendrons, and palms happy and hydrated.
Stylish Watering Can
Skip the ugly plastic watering can you'll want to hide in the back of a cabinet. This chic ceramic one deserves a spot on your windowsill or open shelving.