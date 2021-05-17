Target Just Launched a New Plant Collection With Hilton Carter—Here Are 5 Favorites Under $30

We've been scrolling through plant pro Hilton Carter's flora-filled Instagram account for years, so when we heard that he was teaming up with Target to create a line of plant products, we reached for our wallets. Luckily, with most of the items reasonably priced at less than $30, you can stock up on ceramic pots, watering cans, and plant misters for less than the price of a fiddle leaf fig tree. In addition to a propagation station, a terrarium, and wall-mounted planters, the collection offers more than 20 varieties of faux plants, from ponytail palms to philodendrons, so even those of us who don't have Carter's level of plant prowess can fill our homes with greenery. Here are five of our affordable favorites from the new collection.