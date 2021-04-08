7 Shower Plants to Turn Your Bathroom Into an Oasis

Are you dreaming of turning your shower into a plant-filled oasis? Shower plants may seem like a no-brainer, but there are a few things to take into consideration before you add greenery to your bathroom. Plants that do well in bathrooms need to be able to handle high humidity. Houseplants do best at a relative humidity of 70 to 80 percent, a level often tricky to maintain in most parts of your home, which is why your bathroom is the perfect spot for shower plants. To make it simple, Alfred Palomares, vice president of merchandising at 1-800-Flowers.com and resident plant Dad, helped compile the best moisture-loving shower plants that can help transform your bathroom into a rainforest.