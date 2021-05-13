9 Pretty Pothos Plants That Are (Almost) Impossible to Kill

"It tolerates a wide range of growing conditions, including low light (though it grows best and fastest in a brighter spot), inconsistent watering, and holds up to low humidity (which many of our homes suffer from in the dry winter months), making it an excellent indoor plant for beginners," explains Justin Hancock, a horticulturist at Costa Farms. He points out that being a vine, the pothos is also fairly versatile. "You can grow it on a desk or tabletop, have it climb, or let it trail (while keeping it out of reach of children or pets). Plus, it's easy to propagate, so you can root and share clippings with your friends." It's essentially nature's gift that keeps on giving.