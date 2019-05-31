Hard-to-Kill Plants That Don’t Need Sunlight

Going overboard trying to care for a pothos can actually kill it—seriously. If they get too much real sunlight, it can do them in. “They almost want to be starved a little bit, so let them really dry out between waterings. I think one of the reasons they do so well in office settings is that people forget to water them!” says Poole. To check, stick a finger into the soil to tell if it’s dry, or lift the pot to see how heavy it is; a plant that needs water will feel pretty light.

If your pothos is in need of a trim, you can create new little plants by placing the clippings in a cup of water on a windowsill until new roots start.