12 Stunning Philodendron Varieties You Need to Know About

There are more than 450 philodendron varieties in the world. These wildly popular tropical plants are categorized by their growing habit: climbing or upright. They are available in myriad colors, sizes, and textures. Best of all, they are extremely easy to grow, making them a popular houseplant choice for new and seasoned gardeners alike. If you are ready to dive into the world of philodendrons, check out these stunning varieties that will make an excellent addition to your indoor garden.