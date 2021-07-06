12 Stunning Philodendron Varieties You Need to Know About
There are more than 450 philodendron varieties in the world. These wildly popular tropical plants are categorized by their growing habit: climbing or upright. They are available in myriad colors, sizes, and textures. Best of all, they are extremely easy to grow, making them a popular houseplant choice for new and seasoned gardeners alike. If you are ready to dive into the world of philodendrons, check out these stunning varieties that will make an excellent addition to your indoor garden.
Philodendron Care Tips
In general, philodendrons prefer partial sun exposure. To get the best color on variegated leaves, make sure the plant receives bright, indirect light. A tropical plant, philodendrons prefer a warm, humid environment, which you can imitate by setting the houseplant in a warm spot and providing moisture with a humidifier or plant mister. Loamy, well-drained soil is best. Provide a moderate amount of water, and watch the leaves—drooping leaves could mean you're over- or under-watering. For more specific philodendron care tips, check out the varieties below.
Heartleaf Philodendron
This classic trailing philodendron is one of the easiest plants to grow. It's adaptable to a variety of light conditions and forgiving if you neglect it. Heartleaf philodendron features fast-growing, heart-shaped leaves that emerge bronze, then quickly turning into a glossy green. The leaves can range from 2 to 3 inches wide and can grow to over 8 inches wide if allowed to climb. It makes a beautiful hanging plant with vines that reach 4 or 5 feet indoors.
Philodendron Hope Selloum
Popular for its eye-catching, sculptural leaves, philodendron hope selloum have seen showing up on Instagram feeds and in designer homes. To help it thrive, place this houseplant in a spot that gets bright, indirect light, and keep the soil moist but avoid overwatering. Rotate the pot every few days if the plant starts to slant toward the sun.
Imperial Green and Imperial Red
The philodendron imperial green is an upright variety prized for its smooth, glossy green leaves. In the imperial red variety, the young leaves are a bright red, maturing to burgundy red-purple and ultimately dark glossy green when mature. Both types feature large leaves that fan out in all directions, making them attractive foliage plants in any space. Both imperial varieties prefer moderate to bright, indirect sunlight but can tolerate shadier surroundings.
Philodendron Prince of Orange
Like the imperials, Prince of Orange is an upright variety with colorful leaves that emerge a bright orange and turn a light green as they mature. This exotic-looking plant produces a tight cluster of leaves around a central stem, and the leafstalk and new leaf spears are a colorful, deep red. Prince of Orange likes moderate to bright, indirect sunlight but can tolerate shady conditions.
Philodendron Erubescens (aka, Pink Princess Philodendron)
Known for variegated leaves in a magnificent shade of pink, it's easy to see how the "pink princess philodendron" got its name. For the most vibrant color, make sure this tropical houseplant receives enough sunlight. It thrives in high humidity, so consider a humidifier or mist the plant regularly.
Philodendron Brasil
This fun trailing variety features heart-shaped leaves in different shades of green and yellow. The trailing plant gets its name due to its close resemblance to the Brazilian flag. Brasil shows its variegation best in medium to bright indirect light. Although it can survive in lower light conditions, it will lose its variegation if it doesn't get adequate light.
Philodendron Micans
Micans are a heart-shaped trailing variety that features velvety, textured leaves, earning this plant the nickname "velvet leaf philodendron." Its foliage can look deep green or rich purple, depending on the light, and its new leaves emerge in bright chartreuse, edged with pink. Micans looks elegant cascading in a hanging planter and is equally lovely when trained on a trellis. It likes medium to bright indirect light. If you are a fan of exciting foliage on a plant, Micans makes a perfect addition to your collection.
Burle Marx Philodendron
Named after the architect Roberto Burle Marx, this stunning upright philodendron looks good in your outdoor landscape or indoors. The plant produces copious paddle-shaped, shiny green leaves with deep lobes and delicate pale veining. It makes a lovely statement piece when in a pot and is a fast-growing cover plant in the landscape (only in warmer climates). Burle Marx thrives in bright but indirect light, but can live in low light too.
Xanadu Philodendron
Xanadu features broad, shiny leaves with multiple lobes perched on long, sturdy stems. The plant has an upright growing habit but is wider than it is long, making it a perfect fit for wide-open spaces in your home or on your porch. Xanadu adapts to various conditions, is easy to grow, and is inexpensive for its size.
Philodendron Brandtianum
If you are a fan of variegation, brandtianum will not disappoint. This lovely vining plant features heart-shaped, deep green leaves with beautiful silver striations. Emerging leaves feature a yellow-orange hue that morphs into dark green and silver shades when mature. Although brandtianum is a vining variety, it has a full and upright habit. This philodendron does well in medium light but will show off its variegation in a location with bright, indirect light.
Philodendron Birkin
Birkins are an upright variety developed as a cross between philodendron Congo and philodendron imperial green. Its foliage features white and bright yellow striped variegation that pops against its colorful green leaves with proper light. In addition, each leaf features a unique variegation pattern, making this plant a gorgeous show-stopper in any room. Birkins thrive best in bright indirect light.
Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma
Often referred to as mini monstera deliciosa, rhaphidophora tetrasperma features similar fenestrated leaves and a vining growth habit. However, unlike monstera, the leaves will stay small and will not take over your space as quickly as its look-a-like. Rhaphidophora tetrasperma thrives in bright, indirect light and consistent moisture.