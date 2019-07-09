Step Aside, Fiddle-Leaf Fig—This Stunning, Sculptural Plant Is Trending

When you think of a philodendron, you most likely remember the classic heart leaf variety that grows long vines and is commonly seen tumbling out of a hanging basket. But there are many other varieties with flashy leaves and sculptural shapes. Case in point: the spectacular hope selloum philodendron. With large, serrated leaves that give any room a tropical vibe, this plant is a standout. A plant this eye-catching basically doubles as art.

Even better: for a plant that looks complicated, it's surprisingly easy to care for. In fact, Bloomscape labels this plant "perfect for beginners." It's low-maintenance, but prefers bright, indirect sunlight and should be watered when the soil feels dry to the touch.

To buy: $150, bloomscape.com.