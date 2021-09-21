10 Birkin Plant Look-alikes That Are Just as Cute and Way Easier to Find
The trendy philodendron Birkin may be easy to grow on a shelf, but it's not easy to find on store shelves. Enter these indoor plant alternatives with equally unique leaves.
The Birkin plant is an upright philodendron featuring beautiful leaves that are variegated in white or light yellow. Once considered rare, this indoor plant is gaining popularity and can now be found in some big box garden centers, thanks to Costa Farms adding it to its Trending Tropicals Collection.
Costa sells the philodendron Birkin for less than $20 for an 8-inch plant at stores like The Home Depot. However, the trendy plant can retail for upwards of $50 on online plant stores, including Costa Farm's own online shop. Like other philodendrons, the Birkin is a relatively easy plant to care for, as long as you provide it with optimal growth conditions. It prefers its soil slightly moist and plenty of humidity. Place the Birkin in bright indirect light, and it will produce lovely striped leaves that will brighten up any space.
Want in? Although the Birkin may not be as affordable as its philodendron siblings or readily available as other variegated houseplants, the unusual plant does have some look-alikes you may want to consider as you wait to get your hands on a Birkin.
Watermelon Peperomia
This plant gets its name from its resemblance to watermelon skin. It features teardrop-shaped green leaves with silver stripes on a contrasting red stem. The Watermelon Peperomia grows best in bright, indirect light but can also thrive in artificial light. It can grow up to 12 inches tall, making it perfect for desktops and shelves. It's easy to grow and a great plant choice for beginners.
Aglaonema Silver Bay
Aglaonemas are easy-to-grow plants known for their vibrant and colorful patterned leaves. More commonly known as Chinese Evergreen, the aglaonema Silver Bay may be a more subtle cultivar, but its green and silver variegation makes it a stunning houseplant perfect for virtually any part of your home. These plants tolerate both moist and dry conditions and thrive in low light—they are ideal for less than perfect light conditions or forgetful plant owners.
Pothos Marble Queen
The pothos Marble Queen features creamy white and green variegated foliage. This vining plant is easy to grow and you can find it in practically any big box garden center. Unlike its pothos siblings, Marble Queen prefers medium to bright indirect sunlight. Although it can live in low light situations, your will risk losing the variegation. Marble Queen likes its soil on the drier side.
Pin Stripe Calathea
The Pin Stripe calathea's variegation resembles the Birkin's uniform-lined variegation and size. Calatheas get a bad reputation for being finicky plants. Still, as long as you provide it with bright, indirect sunlight and plenty of humidity, they will reward you with beautiful foliage. Pin Stripe calathea grows up to 2 feet tall and wide.
Round Leaf Calathea
Like the Pin Stripe, the Round Leaf calathea features silver stripes on full, rounded leaves. However, given its general shape and variegation, Round Leaf calthea resembles the Birkin the most. Like other calatheas, Round Leaf does require bright, indirect light and humidity.
Variegated Spider Plant
Spider plants are one of the easiest tropical plants to grow indoors. They are low maintenance and don't mind being ignored. These plants produce a rosette of long, thin, arched foliage with two types of variegation: mostly green with white stripes or primarily white middle with an edge of green. These easy-to-grow houseplants look especially lovely in a hanging basket and are extremely easy to propagate.
Variegated Inch Plant
Commonly known as a Wandering Jew plant or small-leaf Spiderwort, this easy-to-care-for houseplant features striking variegated foliage. It has a vining habit which makes it a perfect candidate for a hanging basket. Due to its variegation, this plant does need bright, indirect light to full sun. Other than its strict light requirements, the Variegated Inch Plant is low maintenance and perfect for plant newbies.
Nerve Plant 'Angel Snow'
The Nerve plant is a petite houseplant perfect for tabletops, hanging baskets, and terrariums. Its foliage features veins in bright pink, red, or white. Angel Snow features rich green leaves veined in white. Nerve plants thrive in medium light but love high humidity, making them perfect for terrariums.
Zebra Plant
The Zebra plant is known for its dark green leaves with prominent white veins. It also has striking, bright yellow flowers that will bloom for up to six weeks. If you are looking for a plant with attractive foliage and flowers, the Zebra plant is the best pick. The plant grows up to 2 feet tall and thrives in bright, indirect light.
White Jewel Dracaena
Dracaena, also commonly known as corn plants, is another easy-to-grow plant. Dracaena tolerates a wide variety of growing conditions and is renowned for its upright, strap-like foliage. The White Jewel variety features a strong white striping that contrasts beautifully with its broad green leaves. White Jewel needs medium, indirect sunlight to maintain its variegation and grows between 2 to 10 feet tall, depending on its container size.