These Self-Watering Gardening Kits Are the Easiest Way to Grow Herbs Inside

There are some universal truths about herbs: Mojitos need mint; basil makes every grilled cheese sandwich better; and the smell of lavender before bed is the best salve for a stressful day. And right now, as we spend more time indoors, bringing greenery inside by growing your own herbs sounds extra appealing.

Enter: Modern Sprout’s collection of convenient indoor gardening kits, which make growing your own lavender, basil, mint, and chamomile easier than ever. Each kit comes with organic seeds housed inside a chic glass planter. Beyond the brand’s streamlined and sustainable approach, each herb planter features a self-watering hydroponic system—a truly low-maintenance growing process, no green thumb necessary.

The planters provide your mini garden with all the water and essential nutrients needed to grow, giving you access to fresh herbs for all your favorite dishes and drinks. Just situate the planter in the sunlight, and you’re on your way to a self-sufficient herb garden and the added bit of cheer that comes from seeing a plant grow before your eyes.

Best of all, since the Modern Sprout gardening kits are sold through Verishop—a highly curated online retailer which offers free one-day shipping—you can get started on your indoor herb garden as soon as possible. And once the fruits of your (very minimal) labor start to grow, you can keep them in this genius storage container so they last even longer.

Keep scrolling to shop the low-maintenance indoor gardening kits guaranteed to elevate your green thumb confidence while adding freshness to all your favorite dishes.