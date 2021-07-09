How to Bring Flowering Plants Indoors

Flowering plants aren't just for your outdoor garden. Simply host Haley Cairo shows you how to help them thrive inside.
By Lisa Milbrand
July 09, 2021
Cut flowers only last for a week or two—but using potted flowering plants in your decor could help you keep blooming for months. The key is to choose flowers—like hydrangeas or calandiva—that can do well potted indoors.

When you're at the nursery, seek out healthy-looking plants that don't have signs of damage and have moist soil that indicates a level of care. (And don't be afraid to ask the nursery workers for their suggestions for what might work best for your space.)

Choose pots that work with your decor—you might want to pick ones that don't have a drainage hole, and "plant" your new plant into them while still in the plastic pot from the nursery to allow drainage without risking creating a mess.

If you tend to kill plants, using a self-watering stake—or choosing plants like the calandiva, which doesn't need frequent watering—will help you ensure your plants thrive in your home.

