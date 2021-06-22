10 Indoor Flowering Plants to Add Color to Your Home
Green is good—but sometimes, you need a little extra pizazz.
Your garden isn't the only place where you can grow flowers-there's a whole array of indoor flowering plants that can add a little color to any corner of your house. (And they aren't all high-maintenance blooms, either!)
You don't have to be a plant expert to keep these blooming plants happy, according to Bloomscape's "plant mom," horticulturist Joyce Mast. "Caring for these plants is generally the same as for other indoor plants," she says. "Most indoor flowering plants are able to reside in various lighting situations in your home, even in the direct sunlight."
Mast recommends maintaining your plant by removing spent blooms or yellowing foliage to make sure the energy is directed toward producing new blooms, and keeping the soil somewhat moist, while avoiding standing water at the bottom of the pot-which can cause issues for the plant's root system.
If you're ready to be a budding horticulturist, here are some flowering plants you can easily grow indoors.
Orchids
Orchids are probably exactly what you think of when you think of indoor flowering plants. But despite their finicky reputation, they're actually not too difficult to grow with the right orchid care tips. The main tricks? The right soil, and making sure to water the plant just as its soil runs dry.
Kalanchoe
The brightly colored blooms make kalanchoe an indoor plant standout. "It does well in bright sun, so placing it on a windowsill facing southwest should not be a problem," Mast says. "This is a succulent-like plant so it does not need much water."
Hydrangeas
Hydrangea varieties are a summer garden staple, but these shrubs can also brighten up a corner of your house if they're potted. They thrive best in direct sun, with moist soil.
"If you see the bloom sagging a bit, place the pot in a sink or bucket with approximately two to three inches of water so the soil can soak up the moisture through the drainage hole for about 45 minutes," Mast says. "Allow the water to drain and set back on the saucer in the sunlight."
Bromeliads
"Bromeliads come in a variety of vibrant colors and are easy to care for," says Mast. "They don't require much water-most likely every two weeks or so, and the blooms can last up to two to three months." She recommends two in particular-the Achemea Fascita Pink and the Bromeliad Tillandsia Summer.
Chrysanthemums
If you're looking for an easy indoor flowering plant, chrysanthemums might be right up your alley. "They require very little extra care other than keeping the soil moist and making sure the pot has good drainage," says Mast.
Cyclamen
If you're looking for a flowering plant to brighten up your fall and winter, cyclamen might be the perfect fit. "The gorgeous, bright heart-shaped blooms will likely last around eight weeks given the right growing conditions," Mast says. "Keep the soil moist and make sure there is no standing water in the pot."
Amaryllis
These forced bulbs are popular in winter-especially around the holidays. To encourage the bloom, place them in a sunny, southern facing window.
Anthurium
"The anthurium symbolizes hospitality with its open heart-shaped flower and inspires happiness and abundance," Mast says. They come in shades of red, pink, white and purple, and need a warm, bright, and humid spot in your home.
Zygo Cactus
Also sometimes known as the Christmas cactus, this indoor blooming plant features brightly colored blooms and a succulent vibe. "The Zygos are unique cacti that feature long segmented vines that will spill over the pot, making this a great option to place in a plant hanger or on a shelf," Mast says. "They can take the full sunlight and do not require much water."