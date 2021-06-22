10 Indoor Flowering Plants to Add Color to Your Home

Hydrangeas

Hydrangea varieties are a summer garden staple, but these shrubs can also brighten up a corner of your house if they're potted. They thrive best in direct sun, with moist soil.

"If you see the bloom sagging a bit, place the pot in a sink or bucket with approximately two to three inches of water so the soil can soak up the moisture through the drainage hole for about 45 minutes," Mast says. "Allow the water to drain and set back on the saucer in the sunlight."

RELATED: How to Care for Your Hydrangeas