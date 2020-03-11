IKEA Launched a New Indoor Gardening Line—and It Will Make Your Home a Lush Oasis

Image zoom IKEA

Right in time for spring, IKEA has launched a new collection that lets us enjoy beautiful plants and lots of greenery—without even leaving our homes. Focused on indoor gardening, the BOTANISK collection includes everything from woven plant pots, to hanging planters, to floral embroidered pillows, so even those without a green thumb can add a touch of botanicals to their space. The line was created in collaboration with six social entrepreneurs, and every single item in the collection is handcrafted by 5,600 artisans around the world, including seamstresses in Jordan and weavers in India. Combining modern design and traditional techniques, the new collection also helps to create jobs for thousands of artisans.

“The entire collection is made with people in mind," says Maria O'Brian, creative leader at IKEA. "We’ve constantly had to consider that these products are made by people and not machines—and therefore think about how to make it fun and rewarding for the artisans to produce the designs we are after," she explains. And because each piece is handcrafted, IKEA has opted for designs that highlight their handmade nature. From planters that are shaped by hand to hand-embroidered pillows, each item is a little bit different. Here are five of our one-of-a-kind favorites.

