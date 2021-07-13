5 Genius Tricks for Watering Plants on High Shelves

1 Use a Garden Sprayer

A garden sprayer is a handy tool for applying pesticides or fertilizer in greenhouses or outdoor gardens. However, it's also convenient for indoor plants. "In the shop, we find a sprayer helpful for maintaining waterings for many plants rather than using a standard watering can be refilled multiple times," explains Watts.

The sprayer features a long nozzle that extends your reach, giving you better access to higher shelves. "Make sure you get a sprayer primarily for your houseplants and not reuse one you have used for outdoor pesticides," warns Watts, "You don't want to accidentally kill your plant-y friends!" Garden sprayers are readily available in the garden and outdoor sections of major hardware stores or online.