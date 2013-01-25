Creating your own terrarium is a great way to bring a little greenery into your home without a lot of maintenance and upkeep. Whether you opt for an open terrarium with some hardy succulents and cacti that you hardly have to water, or a closed terrarium that helps keep tiny plants consistently watered, it'll be a nice showpiece in your house.

Aside from the terrarium itself, you don't have to buy any special implements to assemble or tend to it. A few standard gardening tools will do. Here's a guide to the ultimate in low-maintenance plants for planting in a terrarium, plus how to make your own simple mini tabletop garden.

Best Plants for Open and Closed Terrariums

If you prefer a single plant: You don't need to expend a lot of effort to put together an eye-catching terrarium. Get a lush look by using a simple closed container and just one humidity-loving tropical houseplant, such as a button fern or a flame violet, that is compact or slow growing. If you're having difficulty finding one, read the plant labels or ask a salesperson for help.

If you prefer an array of plants: Open terrariums feature a hole on top and are well suited for species such as succulents, which can't tolerate the humidity of a closed terrarium. A few more options for an open terrarium with multiple plants: echeverias, tillandsias, bromeliad, jade plants, and small aloes. For multiple non-succulent plants, choose a covered container, like a glass cloche, to help contain the moisture and minimize your watering chores.

If you prefer a varied landscape: Flowering and foliage plants make a stunning display when arranged inside a Wardian case―a glass-paned terrarium with a hinged vent on top. To fill a Wardian case, we recommend at least five plants and have used parlor palm seedlings, 'Red Splash' polka dot, lady's slipper orchid, 'Pink Starlight' earth star, Pearcea, and miniature ivy. Also consider a heart fern, a mosaic plant, a dwarf begonia, creeping fig, and baby's tears.

What You'll Need:

Clear glass vessel

Small pebbles

Potting soil made for the type of plant you're planting

Tiny plants in various shapes and sizes

White sand (for succulents or cacti only)

Spoon or scoop

How to Make a Mini Open Terrarium:

Find the perfect glass container for your terrarium. You can use anything that strikes your fancy—a vase, a cleaned-out pasta jar, a fish bowl, or a special terrarium bowl. Fill the bottom of the vessel with a 1 1/2-inch layer of small rocks to collect the water drainage and avoid overwatering your terrarium plants. Add a layer of potting soil made for your type of plants. It should be deep enough for the plants to root to, about 2 1/2 inches. Remove the largest plant from its container and dust excess soil from the roots. Using the end of a spoon, make a hole in the soil big enough for the roots and nestle the plant inside, tamping the soil down firmly to hold it in place. Plan for approximately 1 mini plant per inch of container diameter. Tip: Use a paper towel to transplant prickly plants to avoid pricking your fingers. Continue planting the rest of your plants, working from largest to smallest. It's easiest to start at the back of the container and work your way forward. Tip: Play around with the arrangement—mixing up the types of plants, colors, and sizes to make it more visually pleasing. Once the plants are arranged, add about a 1/4-inch layer of white sand around the plants if you're doing succulents or cacti. Finish with some landscaping. Place a few additional pebbles here and there to complete the look.

How to Care for Your Terrarium

Care instructions depend on the kind of plants you're using. Succulents like direct sunlight every day, while indirect light is better to keep the moisture contained in a closed terrarium.