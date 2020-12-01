5 Easy-to-Care-for Plants to Cheer Up Your Home This Winter 

The leaves of the ZZ Plant range from bright green to a deep emerald and rely on their sort of funny looking roots, called rhizomes, to stay hydrated.

Care tips: The ZZ Plant grows well in a room with low light and really doesn’t need much water either, it’s so low-maintenance. Water every two to three weeks, or when the soil is dry. This plant is poisonous if ingested, so keep it away from children and pets.