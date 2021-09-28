5 Houseplants That Grow Tall and Make a Big Statement
These showstoppers will become a focal point of any room.
That little corner in your home with the huge window is begging for a green addition. There are many popular houseplants that are able to grow several feet tall, turning your space into an oxygen-filled oasis. "Before bringing a plant into your home, it's important to keep in mind its lighting and watering needs so that you can place it in a room where it will thrive," advises Paris Lalicata, the plant education coordinator at The Sill. If you're ready to take the plunge and become a plant parent, here are five statement-making varieties to consider that range in terms of care, upkeep, and light preferences.
Related Items
Monstera Deliciosa
Monsteras may look like a dramatic plant to sustain due to their large, perforated leaves, but they are actually easy to care for. "For best results, keep the plant directly in or no more than two feet from a bright window, but avoid direct sunlight unless it's from the morning hours," says Lalicata. "Give them a well-draining soil and allow the soil to dry out between waterings. With optimal care, and if trained to climb upward on a coco coir pole or trellis, it can grow as high as 10 to 15 feet tall, and 6 to 8 feet across indoors."
Large Bird of Paradise
The bird of paradise is named after the colorful, crane-like flowers it produces and is known to grow up to 25 feet tall in the wild. Lalicata advises that most bird of paradise plants grown indoors will only reach over 6 feet tall, but this restriction of growth can encourage early flowering once they are six years of age. "To help your bird of paradise thrive, give them bright, indirect light and three to four hours of direct sunlight," says Lalicata. "Allow the soil to dry out between waterings, and [it] will benefit from water being left out overnight before using to help evaporate excess mineral salts. Apart from its high light requirements, this exotic houseplant is not considered difficult to grow for a beginner plant parent."
ZZ Plant
The ZZ plant has become a popular houseplant worldwide in recent years due to its tolerance of a wide range of conditions. "While the ZZ plant has modest light requirements and can display satisfactory growth in lower light, bright, indirect light will facilitate better growth," says Lalicata. "Always ensure that the plant's soil is allowed to get completely dry between waterings. Considered a slow-grower, over the years with optimal care, the plant can grow up to 4 to 5 feet tall indoors."
Snake Plant Laurentii
The snake plant is a great tall-growing plant option that can reach up to 5 feet in height. Lalicata advises that it can be used to create compact vertical contrasts indoors when placed next to low-growing, bushy plants. Being a low-maintenance plant, it can tolerate bright, indirect to direct sunlight when acclimated. "They'll prefer the soil to dry out in between waterings, and due to their shallow root systems, they do not mind tight quarters, so they can be left in the same container for many years with only occasional soil refreshing," says Lalicata.
Large Majesty Palm
The majesty palm is a slow-growing plant, so you can count on it to not outgrow your space very quickly. "When well cared for, it can reach up to 10 feet in height, giving your space instant jungle vibes. While they can adapt to lower light, providing them bright, indirect light will help to retain mature foliage and develop new growth at a faster rate," says Lalicata. "You can find yourself watering your palm on a one- to two-week basis, making sure to allow half the soil to dry out in between. Much like other palms, it will also benefit from higher humidity levels. Also, note this is a pet-friendly plant."