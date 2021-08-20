The 5 Best-Smelling Houseplants to Add to Your Collection

There's nothing quite like walking into your living space and being greeted with a great-smelling aroma. It's even better when you don't even have to light a candle and you can let your houseplants do all the work. Stephen McFarlane, the regional landscape manager at Sandals Resorts International, grows several types of indoor plants at home, such as night-blooming jasmine, Cuban oregano, and a wax plant. "The biggest consideration when choosing a great-smelling indoor houseplant is the amount of light needed. The more light received, the better for indoor plants with fragrant blooms," he says. Here are five aromatic plant varieties, plus their specific needs in terms of sun exposure, watering, and drainage to keep your green treasures healthy and fragrant.