10 Common Houseplants That Are Difficult to Take Care Of

Image zoom Popular on social media, Myers wishes any post that shows a fiddle leaf fig include this disclaimer: “And after this photo shoot, they moved the plant back in front of the window.” All kinds of ficus, including rubber plants and weeping fig, need bright, even light to be successful. “And with any kind of change, they drop their leaves,” says Myers, which can be discouraging. Fiddle leaf figs also like humidity and moist soil, but not too much watering. Tricky! Getty Images / Bogdan Kurylo

Plants bring a wealth of benefits to your home: They refresh the air, introduce a welcome touch of nature into your home, and straight-up look pretty. But depending on your space and habits, keeping up with a finicky plant can be downright frustrating! My husband and I had a Madagascar Dragon Tree that—despite the plant store assuring us it would be easy to take care of—withered from a peppy piece of greenery to a single, sad, skinny trunk with about three leaves on it. Was it us…or the dragon tree?

I interviewed gardening expert Melinda Myers, author and host of The Great Courses How to Grow Anything series, and the first thing she told me was that perhaps the plant just wasn’t my perfect match. “Trust me, there’s somebody out there killing the same thing as you,” she laughed. “There are the over-waterers, who kill a plant with kindness, or the ones who can never remember. The difficulty is matching the plant to the person who will take care of it.”

Myers emphasizes that the main reason houseplants can be difficult to take care of is that the environment isn’t right, particularly the amount of light and humidity in the area where you’d like to place it. And especially as we head into the colder months—a time when we really want a little greenery indoors—indoor conditions for houseplants can be tough with dry heated air and low winter light. In brief: It’s not exactly your fault if those houseplants die!

That being said, there are a few houseplants that are surprisingly temperamental, despite how frequently they pop up at the grocery store or on social media. Here are 10 common houseplants that are difficult to take care of.

