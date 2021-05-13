10 Fruits and Vegetables You Can Grow Indoors

As victory gardens bloom for their second spring, home cooks without outdoor space or a proper gardening plot may look on with envy. The satisfaction of slicing through a tomato you've nourished since sprouthood, or garnishing a dish with basil you've watched grow tall in the sunlight is unparalleled. But you don't need a large green space, greenhouse, or even much of a green thumb to grow your own veggies, fruits, and herbs indoors. Anything with a shallow root system (think lettuce, not a whole carrot, which grows deeply in the ground) can potentially grow well indoors. Beyond your windowsill herb garden, here are a few excellent ingredients to start growing indoors, all under your own roof.