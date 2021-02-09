This Plant Light Works So Well, Shoppers Are Growing Orchids in Their Basements

When it comes to winter, even low-maintenance houseplants can present plant parents with obstacles. Under-watering, over-watering, and a lack of natural light are three of the most common culprits behind wilting or dried-out greenery. Though the first two concerns can generally be overcome with practice, the latter is where things become tricky.
If you've struggled to keep plants alive in a poorly lit room, it could be time to invest in a grow light. Luckily, Amazon's best-selling option is on sale for 34 percent off right now. Reviewers say it "works like a charm," even allowing plants to thrive in windowless spaces.
The four-headed Ezorkas Dimmable Grow Light features everything you could ever need in a plant light—and then some. Its mixture of red and blue LED light chips was created for optimal growth. Each lamp head is attached to its own adjustable cord, all of which lead to a sturdy clip that attaches to ledges and corners as wide as three inches. As a result, the device can accommodate plants at almost any angle.
To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com.
The grow light has nine brightness modes to suit your plants' unique needs. No matter which you select, the brand recommends keeping one to three feet between the LEDs and all vegetation. A panel of buttons attached to the power cord lets users control not only brightness, but the length of time the light will stay on, with options of three, nine, or 12 hours. Once you select a time cycle, it will automatically turn on and off at the appropriate hours each day.
The Ezorkas light works so well that more than 15,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Reviewers say it keeps their plants flourishing in less-than-optimal circumstances. "[It's the] perfect answer for [my] orchids and houseplants after moving into a basement apartment with limited natural lighting," one wrote.
This reviewer even used the light to move their garden indoors for the winter: "I discovered gardening this past summer and fell in love with many of my plants that I didn't want to let go of as the New England winter approached… I purchased these lights to help. They are fantastic! For some plants, I give them minimal or moderate light just so they don't die. For others, I give them 'full sun' to continue growing."
You can shop the Ezorkas Dimmable Grow Light on sale for $33 now. Whether you're new to caring for plants or have a seasoned green thumb, it's bound to serve you well.