Why You Should Use a Plant Trellis—Plus 6 to Buy

Monstrella by Treleaf

This monstera-inspired plant trellis not only provides support for your thriving plant, but it might just outshine it. Its unique handcrafted features make this plant support a work of art that could stand on its own. Based in Atlanta, Treleaf is a part of Amazon's Handmade shop, which shines the spotlight on local artisans and small businesses. The brand also offers other fun plant trellis shapes, such as a cactus and a palm-inspired trellis, with sizes ranging from 5 to 24 inches above the soil.

A good choice for: monstera deliciosa, other philodendrons, and pothos

How to use: Stake the trellis in the center of your planter and gently weave the vines or stems through the structure as you see fit. This trellis works best if you place it in front of your houseplant and weave the stems in from behind the framework. It comes with a small Velcro loop to help secure your plant.