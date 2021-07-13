13 Best Hanging Plants for Every Room of Your House

5 Little Swiss Monstera

Little Swiss Monstera is a smaller version of the ever-popular Monstera deliciosa with a trailing growth habit that looks graceful hanging from a basket. Botanically known as Monstera adansonii, it's also dubbed the "Swiss Cheese" plant due to its irregular holes on the leaves. They can be quick growers when given the proper light and propagate easily. "There's something adorable about the way the leaves have all these little windows in them," says Hancock, "The effect is especially delightful when they overlap as they trail from a basket."