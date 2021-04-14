Even the Saddest Houseplants Can Be Saved With This $3 Hack

“My father passed away unexpectedly early last year and he had the ultimate green thumb. On the other hand, I water plants to their demise. I received several plants that I wanted to keep alive and to honor my dad,” the reviewer explained. “I have one plant that was looking pitiful. The leaves kept turning yellow and falling off. I followed the instructions and put three spikes in and hoped for the best. I looked at the plant and it looks hopeful now! It's been about six weeks since I put in the spikes and I am so happy! Dad would be proud!”