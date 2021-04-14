Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes
Even the Saddest Houseplants Can Be Saved With This $3 Hack
They’re basically foolproof.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Buying a jungle of houseplants in the winter seems like a great way to keep your space bright and green—but come summer, all the extra tasks required during warm weather can become overwhelming. From more frequent watering to pruning to monitoring for sun overexposure, plant care can become more of a chore during the summer months. But it doesn’t have to be thanks to one genius tool: the Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes.
With these fertilizer spikes, it doesn’t take a green thumb and a huge time commitment to keep your houseplants happy and healthy. Since they deliver a targeted amount of nutrients that last up to two months per spike, you can check one more activity off your plant care to-do list.
Credit: amazon.com
To buy: $3 for 24 spikes; amazon.com.
Simply stick a few Miracle-Gro Plant Food Spikes into your houseplant’s moist soil—a small 3-inch pot only needs two spikes, while a 5-inch pot takes three—and press down until they’re covered in soil. Then the fertilizer sticks will work their magic, only needing to be replaced once a month in the spring and summer or every other month in the winter and fall.
The best part? A pack of 24 will cost you just under $3, so it’s likely to be even more cost-effective than traditional water-soluble fertilizer—without any of the extra work of having to mix the formula and fertilize your plants by hand.
Amazon reviewers say that Miracle-Gro spikes are not only convenient and cheap, but also a secret hack for full, healthy plants that seem beyond hope.
“I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot,” one reviewer wrote. “Approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it and my African violets plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster and they became more green and healthy looking.”
Another reviewer noted how easy Miracle-Gro spikes make maintaining a garden for someone without a natural green thumb.
“My father passed away unexpectedly early last year and he had the ultimate green thumb. On the other hand, I water plants to their demise. I received several plants that I wanted to keep alive and to honor my dad,” the reviewer explained. “I have one plant that was looking pitiful. The leaves kept turning yellow and falling off. I followed the instructions and put three spikes in and hoped for the best. I looked at the plant and it looks hopeful now! It's been about six weeks since I put in the spikes and I am so happy! Dad would be proud!”
If you’re ready to try the growing power of Miracle-Gro’s Plant Food Spikes on your plants, shop it for just $3 on Amazon right now.