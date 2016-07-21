How to Grow a Vertical Garden

At first, your vertical garden might need more maintenance than a regular in-the-ground garden or container plant. These living walls are more compact and therefore have less soil, so they may need to be watered more often. “Watering can be tricky and the bigger the living wall, the more I would recommend incorporating drip irrigation,” says Becky Bourdeau, landscape designer at Potted in Los Angeles. These drip systems range from sophisticated with hoses and timers to more basic in which holes in the bottom of planters or pockets allow for water to drip down. You can also use a watering can as you would with containers, but you’ll want to be sure that water is being evenly distributed.