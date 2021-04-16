5 Herb Gardening Secrets Only the Pros Know

If you are just starting out, using starter plants is the way to go. Yes, growing herbs (or any plants) from seed is inexpensive and you get a greater selection of varieties, but I discourage it.

Seeds require a specific environment for germinating and hardening off before you plant them. For the same price (and often less) as a packet of seeds, you can purchase starter plants for basic culinary herbs like basil, rosemary, sage, thyme, parsley, and English lavender.

When you have a season or two under your belt, then branch out to other specialty varieties. There are dozens of different varieties of basil, sage, and other herbs, and they all have subtle differences in taste and appearance. Getting starter plants for less common varieties will cost more, but after a season or two, you'll know what it takes to grow them, so your chances of success will increase.