13 Handy Hose Holders
Most Convenient Hose Butler
If your water source is far from your garden, the Panacea Forged Scroll Hose Hanger and Stand—an option with a spigot—is perfect, letting you use a second hose as an “extension cord” to bring water where you need it. Holds 150 feet of standard 5/8-inch hose.
To buy: Hanger, $12.50; stand, $33: bestnest.com.
Most Straightforward Hose Butler
Thanks to an extended arm on the Garden Hose Horse by Metalfab, the hose slips off with minimal effort. Made of steel, with a rustproof, UV-resistant finish for extra durability. Holds 100 feet.
To buy: $40, gardenhoseaccessories.com.
Most Graceful Hose Butler
The Panacea Garden Hose Stand is equally compatible with Victorian architecture or picket fences. Its profile is dainty, but the stand is super-sturdy. Steel, with a matte finish. Holds 50 feet.
To buy: $22, bestnest.com.
Easiest Hose Reel to Maneuver
The Wall Mount Hose Reel’s pivoting swing arm rotates 180 degrees so you can unroll the hose in any direction. For winter storage, just lift off the reel with the hose attached and leave the mounting bracket in place. Holds 100 feet.
To buy: $109, yardbutlerstore.com.
Best Portable Hose Reel
Rugged, sporty, and lightweight, the Metal Gemini Hose Reel by Claber carries 300 feet of hose (nearly twice as much as most holders), so it’s ideal for a far-ranging garden. Assembly is shockingly simple—no tools necessary.
To buy: $129, yardlover.com.
Smartest Hose Reel
Cleverly constructed and smooth-operating, the Free-Standing Garden Hose Reel has a brake that lets you control how fast the hose unfurls and a weighty base that keeps it rock-steady. Holds 150 feet.
To buy: $150, rapidreel.com.
Most Versatile Hose Reel
The Stainless-Steel Hose Reel can sit on the patio, hang on a wall, or—thanks to spikes that dig into the dirt—live in the garden. It’s pricey but indestructible; you’ll have it for life. Holds 200 feet.
To buy: $340, avalongarden.com.
Hose Pot With the Most Vintage Feel
The surface of the Copper Hose Storage Pot weathers to a rich patina, taking on an antique look with age. An irresistible brass bird perched on top serves as the handle. Holds 100 feet.
To buy: $139, leevalley.com.
Sleekest Hose Pot
Low and modern, the Crescent Gardens Mia Hose Pot is great for an Asian-inspired garden or a midcentury house. Lightweight polyethylene. Holds 100 feet.
To buy: $100, hosereelsource.com.
Largest Capacity Hose Pot
With a verdigris finish on the outside, the steel Sonoma Hose Pot is all business inside: It holds 150 feet of hose and has holes on the bottom for drainage.
To buy: Pot, $200; hose-pot lid, $75; avalongarden.com.
Most Charming Hose Hanger
Achla Designs Wall Mounted Maple Leaf Hose Caddy is made of hand-forged wrought iron with two sweeping arcs for strong support. The leaf motif is a subtle nod to nature. Holds 100 feet.
To buy: $47, ivgstores.com.
Best Bargain Hose Hanger
The Rustproof Hose Hanger is simple, sturdy, and has a sleek profile that makes it look like a piece of wall art. Plus. . .check out that price! Holds 100 feet.
To buy: $9.50, yardbutlerstore.com.
Best Ornate Hose Hanger
The Victorian Hose Holder is a regal model in rust-proof cast aluminum (a wrought-iron look-alike). Holds 100 feet.
To buy: $47, avalongarden.com.